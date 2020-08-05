Current Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer told county commissioners July 27 that the search for a replacement was still on.
Commissioners approved Butikofer to hire a new deputy prosecuting attorney July 13 following the announcement that Mike Winchester would be leaving the office for active military orders.
Originally Brock Bischoff, the current Chief Deputy Prosecutor in Fremont county, was set to take the position, but backed out when it couldn’t be guaranteed that his position would be permanent once Mark Taylor takes office next year.
Taylor won the race for the Prosecuting Attorney position in the May primaries, and stated that while Bischoff would be a possible candidate for the position once he took office, Taylor wasn’t ready to promise him a permanent position.
“I won’t be rushed into making a decision based on the timeline of Mike (Winchester) having to leave,” Taylor told commissioners.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Weston Davis informed commissioners that the decision would be up to Butikofer for the remainder of his term.
“We’ve got some tough cases coming up,” Winchester stated previously. “We’ll be changing how we charge sexual offenses and we would like attorney continuity to prevent falling back when the time comes to prosecute these cases.”
Winchester also said that while Taylor will have the choice to hire his own staff, a complete turnover is generally rare for a county Prosecuting Attorney’s office.