On August 26,1995, I attended the national 75th Anniversary Celebration of the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment granting women’s suffrage. I remember marching on the Washington Mall, singing suffrage songs, and listening to speakers.
Since the Beijing’s Conference on Women was held at the same time, the Washington celebration was relatively small. Most prominent women leaders including First Lady Hillary Clinton were in Beijing. It was an exciting event and I looked forward to the 2020 centennial celebration across the country.
Major exhibits were planned at the National Archives, the Library of Congress, and the Smithsonian. Some opened in late 2019 others in early 2020. I was scheduled to attend the Organization of American Historians Conference in early April in Washington, D.C. and had planned additional time there to research at the Library of Congress and the National Archives.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe countless celebrations including the Nineteenth Amendment centennial events were postponed, cancelled, or transformed to virtual events. In March, my conference was transformed to a virtual one while flights and hotel rooms were cancelled. The long-planned exhibits closed and institutional staff attempted to still make them available to the public.
The Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) and the National Portrait Gallery joined together to share their exhibit, “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” as a free poster exhibit. I received an email inviting museums and historical societies to make an application. I applied in behalf of the Jefferson County Historical Society and was later notified we would be a recipient. Our set was received in the fall of 2020. To my knowledge, we are the only Idaho institution receiving a set.
This exhibit will open at the Philo T. Farnsworth TV & Pioneer Museum on August 26, 2021 (Equality Day) the 101st Anniversary of the Passage of the 19th Amendment.
“Votes for Women” was created through the support from the Smithsonian American Women’s Initiative. It provides an opportunity for the Farnsworth Museum visitors an opportunity to explore one of America’s longest reform movements. This exhibit consists of 10 posters based on the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition of the same name. It addresses women’s political activism and explores the challenged universal suffrage.
The exhibit traces the ratification of the 19th Amendment which prohibits the government from denying U.S. citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex. “Votes for Women” touches upon the suffrage movement’s relevance to current conversations on voting and voting rights across America.