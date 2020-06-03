The Ririe School Dist. #252 Board discussed more possibilities for an athletic facility April 28.
According to Rebecca Andreasen, Board of Trustees Chair, they have been looking at options for an athletic facility for over a year.
Board Trustee Cody Kemp stated in the Board meeting that the goal of the facility is to accommodate several groups in the schools that need the space.
The new mock-up would fit two full-sized wrestling mats and is rotated, which would allow for more parking.
“Currently our projects are on hold until the bond election concludes,” Superintendent Jeff Gee said. “The city has some construction going on that will put in a sidewalk in front of the elementary school but we can’t do much until the election wraps up.”
Ririe Elementary School will have sidewalks constructed during work that’s being done for the city of Ririe, which began the week before Memorial Day.
While there are no final plans for the athletic facility work, the School Board hopes to have community involvement and input so the design can meet the needs the community feels exist.