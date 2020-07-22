Thirty-five years of service

In July of 1985, Jill Torgerson accepted a position as a postmaster relief in the Monteview community where she had grown up.
When the Postmaster retired, Torgerson took over as PMR for eight years. The Post Office was located in the previous Postmaster’s home, and the community built a new one.
She finally became the Postmaster and acted in that position for the next three years before moving to Terreton in 1996.
“Then I was there for the next 20-some-odd years,” Torgerson said.
For Torgerson, the best part of her job was the community.
“It was very common for people to come in an visit for a few minutes after sending their letters and things,” she remembers. “Sometimes people would just come in to visit and say hi.”
According to Torgerson, there’s been a lot of changes over the last 35 years. The biggest one for her has been the change in the hours, as many offices have faced a shortened work day.
“I was also over Hamer for the last seven years when their hours were shortened,” Torgerson said. “They only opened for a few hours a day and I acted as the postmaster for them as well. The hardest part was making the offices work with less hours.”
More recently, with COVID-19 on the rise, Torgerson said there’s more packages coming through the office now that many people are shopping online.
“It’s even more packages than we would see at Christmas,” she said.
Another big change has been the price of items at the office. Torgerson said she remembers when you could purchase a stamp for 20 cents, or even just 4 stamps for $1.
The hardest part of the job she says was just having a big responsibility to run the offices along with everyone’s mail. The best part was getting to see different generations go through the community.
“I would get Santa letters last year from kids whose parents had sent Santa letters when they were young,” Torgerson said. “It’s fun to see the families grow.”
In her retirement, Torgerson is looking forward to being home.
“It seemed like I was always working,” she said. “I’m excited to be in my yard and see my friends and family more.”
Torgerson said she will miss seeing her coworkers, friends and community members on a regular basis, and that everyone has been so kind in their well-wishes as she embraces her retirement.
Torgerson attended West Jefferson High School and church in the Monteview area. She later married her husband Wayne, and together they had three children; Adam (Amanda) of Idaho Falls, Jordan of Idaho Falls, and Brook Reche of Eagle. They’re grandparents to Halle, Easton, Abby and Morgan.