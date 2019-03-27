Three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center March 20, following a collision on US-26 east of Ririe.
Harry Keyfauver, 89, of Afton, Wyo. was driving westbound on US26 at milepost 357.3 in a Chevrolet Impala when Jorden Voss, 25, of Rexburg pulled out of the Clark Hill Rest Area in a Ford Van in front of Keyfauver, causing the two vehicles to collide.
Keyfauver and his passenger, Cynthia Keyfauver, 72, also of Afton, Wyo., were both transported by ground ambulance to EIRMC.. Voss was transported by private vehicle.
The roads were blocked for approximately one hour and twenty minutes.