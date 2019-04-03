Three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center March 28, following a rollover crash on County Line Road.
According to an Idaho State Police press release, Drew Weathermon, 20, of Ammon, was traveling westbound on US-20 in a 2001 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck pulling a trailer when the trailer detached from the GMC, and went through the median and into the eastbound lanes. Jacob Amrein, 28, of Blackfoot, was traveling eastbound on US-20 in 2005 GMC Yukon pulling a flatbed utility trailer and was stuck by Weathermon’s trailer. Amrein’s vehicle rolled onto its side.
Amrien’s passengers, Brett Stocking, 54, of Blackfoot, and Danielle Beebe, 25 of Blackfoot, and a juvenile, were transported by ground ambulance to EIRMC. Weathermon was not injured. Amrien and Beebe were not wearing seatbelts. The eastbound lanes were blocked for two hours.