ISP — On Thursday, February 25, 2021, at approximately 8:14 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle, fatality crash at the intersection of 2600 N and 800 E, 2 miles north of Monteview, in Jefferson County.
According to the release by ISP, Leora Johnson, 21, of Monteview, was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on 2600 N in a 2000 Chevrolet Impala. Justin Pierce, 31, of Filer, was southbound on 800 N in a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling three trailers. Michael Kuyper, 38, of Buhl, was stopped northbound on 800 N in a 2007 Kenworth pulling two trailers, waiting to turn left onto 2600 N. The Chevrolet entered the intersection and was struck by the Peterbilt. Both vehicles then collided with the front of the Kenworth.
The release stated that Pierce and Kuyper were wearing seatbelts; Johnson was not. Johnson succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
Pierce was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by ground ambulance. The intersection was blocked but was later cleared.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.