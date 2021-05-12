Jefferson County resident Landon Thurgood raised questions at the recently held Jefferson county commissioners meeting on the future of the county. Thurgood focused on continued growth in the county as well as sewer and water services and annexation.
“My purpose is to try to get members of the community to be more well-informed and to get answers for them as well,” he stated.
Thurgood stated that for him, the biggest thing he’s concerned about is the lack of updated reports and studies within the county. He continued, saying that although the commissioners said they were working on the subdivision ordinance, some studies haven’t been updated in years.
“We really wanted to get the Subdivision Ordinance about 95% done because there will always be things to add and we want to continue to adapt as we grow,” said Commissioner Shayne Young. “There are a lot of things that haven’t been updated but as we grow, we’re trying to take things one at a time in chronological order.”
Young stated that he would like to push for a traffic study to be done. He also said they would be taking a look at updating other county ordinances as well as updating fees.
“Those studies need to come but they take money and we’ll look at them for the next budget, “Young said. “Some of those studies are not cheap.”
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated in the meeting that the last full Impact Study was completed in 2007 and the current impact fees are based on that survey.
“So 14 years,” Thurgood responded. “When do we plan to have another done?”
Hancock stated they were going to be looking to have another study done with the completion and approval of the Subdivision Ordinance, but he did not a specific date for when they hope to have that done.
Thurgood stated in an interview following the meeting that the county is working with outdated information and where he moved away from a county that was in the same place as Jefferson years ago, he doesn’t want to see the county continue to move forward without a proper long-term plan or approach to growth.
He also said his main goal in attending the commissioners’ meeting, and his plans to attend city and school board meetings in the future, is to create dialogue between community members, the city, the county and the schools.
“I don’t want members of the community to not hold public officials accountable and I want them to be well-informed on what is and isn’t happening,” Thurgood said. “I know the county said they’ll meet the state requirements for notices, but the state requirements are the bare minimum. Why not go above and beyond?”
Other issues Thurgood addressed in the meeting included concerns on what a citizens’ obligations were to accept annexation without infrastructure and increased traffic and safety concerns.
Thurgood asked why entities were having to pay to have city services extended to their location when it would benefit the city and how could an area be annexed into a city if services weren’t provided.
According to Rigby Planning and Zoning Administrator Ione Hansen, someone has to ask for their area to be annexed into the city and that the city does not force annexation.
“To be annexed, [a subdivision] has to make code such as building codes, they have to plat, meet road width requirements, put in fire hydrants, and other things,” Hansen explained. “For an individual, all they have to do is be contiguous to the city and hook onto city services.”
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said there are lots of variables when it comes to hooking up to city services and that in order for the city to take a main line out to an area, there would need to be several properties annexing in and not just one property.
“There really are a lot of variables though and it depends on the situation,” Bradley said. “Anyone annexing in though does have to pay city hookup fees.”
Hancock also explained in the meeting that developers are usually in charge of providing the infrastructure for sewer and water services in developing.
“As far as annexation, we really don’t have anything to do with that,” said Commissioner Roger Clark. “I don’t believe you can force annexation though without services.”
Thurgood concluded his statements, saying that he doesn’t want public officials just kicking the can down the road when it comes to long-term problems that impact what the county will look like in ten and 20 years.
“We’ve got to have a proper plan so there’s not poor performance in the future,” Thurgood said.
Clark stated that he appreciated Thurgood’s comments and where the county is in a growth spurt currently, everyone should be informed on what’s happening.
“As a commissioner, I realize that the public can become unaware of what’s going on,” Clark said. “We don’t want anyone to be surprised and we like input. The studies he mentioned are important so as we grow, we can make sure it’s all working together.”