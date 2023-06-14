On June 25, the Rigby Rodeo Grounds will be the site of the Ramon Ayala Rodeo, which will bring famous Mexican Norteño singer Ramon Ayala and other Mexican and Idaho local bands to town.

Cristian Zarco-Ceja, owner of the Shelley-based company Tijuana Sound, stated the event will include rodeo events brought by Patron Event LLC, with over 20 bull riders.


