On June 25, the Rigby Rodeo Grounds will be the site of the Ramon Ayala Rodeo, which will bring famous Mexican Norteño singer Ramon Ayala and other Mexican and Idaho local bands to town.
Cristian Zarco-Ceja, owner of the Shelley-based company Tijuana Sound, stated the event will include rodeo events brought by Patron Event LLC, with over 20 bull riders.
“It’ll be an all-day event from 3 to 10 p.m.,” said Zarco-Ceja. “We’ll have deejayed music throughout the day, bull riding and then a concert.”
According to Zarco-Ceja, the event will be a family-oriented event and will have several food and drink vendors at the fairgrounds. Patrons will have the opportunity to eat snow cones, kettle corn or tacos. There will be entertainment for kids and adults, such as jump-houses, a train and a mechanical bull.
Throughout the day, Zarco-Ceja’s company will deejay music, but after all of the rodeo events the concert will begin with Idaho-local group Blanco Perfecto.
Performers from Mexico include Lorenzo Monteclaro and Banda SP, and will culminate with Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos Del Norte, who will begin their performance at 8:45.
Tijuana Sound held a similar event two years ago at Sandy Downs Arena in Idaho Falls, with popular Mexican Norteño singer El Fantasma.
“We get online and ask our followers where we should go next,” Zarco-Ceja said. “After two years ago, a lot of people mentioned to come to Rigby. A lot of people actually suggested it.”
To green-line the event, Zarco-Ceja approached the Rigby City Council on June 1 for permission to use the Rodeo Grounds and hold the event in town.”
“I’ve never had to go through city council before, so that was fun,” she said.
At the time, Zarco-Ceja assured the council she would be willing to adjust music volume during the event at any time if it got to be too loud. She also addressed various councilmember’s concerns about alcohol sales and further assured them all alcohol sold at the event would be canned, not bottled, so as to avoid safety hazards on the grounds.
She also mentioned her company works with a security team who will be present throughout the event to keep peace, and to monitor activity and parking.
At the meeting Police Chief Allen Fullmer also stated he would have two of his own officers at the event for good measure.
According to Zarco-Ceja at the council meeting, these events she has done in the past have brought in a lot of people. Her Sandy Downs event, she said, brought in 4,000 people including some from Wyoming, Montana and Utah.
