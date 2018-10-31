The Jefferson County Annex building is nearly complete, however the ever present sub-water issue in the building’s basement has caused delays and in-turn may result in the county having to wait until spring to pour asphalt for the parking lot.
Commissioner Scott Hancock informed the county’s department heads of the situation during their monthly staff meeting Oct. 22.
“The water is out of the basement, and they are installing the watering cisterns and systems,” he said.
As of Oct. 22 a lofty mound of rock and soil was piled up outside of the Annex building as workers install the systems. Because of the installation, county road and bridge employees are unable to pour asphalt for the parking lot.
Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath said although colder temperatures are forthcoming, hot plants are likely to remain open longer due to major road projects on Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls and on Stockham Boulevard that are still ongoing.
“The window is getting really short for paving,” he said. “There is still some reasons for these hot plants to operate.”
Hancock pointed out that in order for the crews to be able to pave, the outside temperature needs to be 50 degrees Fahrenheit and rising; such days are quickly decreasing.
“That’s going to be a challenge,” Walrath said.
If the county does in fact run out of time to lay asphalt, Hancock said they could have the rough grating done and put crushed gravel down until spring.
“I was hoping that they would get that done faster so that we can get going, but as you saw the mountain out there,” Hancock said.
In addition to the watering systems and cisterns, D.L. Beck will be raising the basement floor either seven or 14-inches. The exact amount is still undecided.
“The floor will still be a four-inch slab, but they’ll put wash-rock with a new watering system between the existing floor and the new floor,” Hancock said.
Other than the issues with the basement and the parking lot, Hancock said the building is moving right along.
“They’re telling me that the top two floors are going to be done by the end of the year,” he said. “It is looking and moving along pretty good.”