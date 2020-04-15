The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made recommendations April 3 that all Americans should wear face masks while in public to avoid COVID-19 spread.
Previously, the CDC stated that those who weren’t sick did not need to wear a mask unless they cared for someone who was sick.
While medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare workers, the CDC encouraged people to use cloth masks and homemade coverings in community settings such a grocery stores and pharmacies.
New directions from the CDC state that face coverings should not be placed on children under the age of two, those with breathing trouble or those who cannot remove the mask without assistance.
With the new directive to wear face masks and coverings, other preventative measures such as social distancing and good hand hygiene must continue to be followed.
According to the World Health Organization, before putting on a face masks, one should wash hands or use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching the mask while wearing it and ensure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.
Once a mask is removed, hands should be thoroughly washed again.
With homemade cloth masks, they can be washed and used again. Single-use masks should not be used more than once and should be discarded after use.
Shelia Barney, a Rexburg resident that works at Quick Quilts in Rigby, started sewing masks mid-February. She estimates that 850 masks have gone out her door.
“My husband and I went to Walmart for the senior shopping hours and about 50% of the people there were wearing masks,” Barney said.
With the new directive from the CDC that everyone should wear masks in public, Barney predicts the number of orders for masks will rise. The last Barney heard, the woman she’s working with had over 1,400 orders for masks through her Etsy store.
“Anyone out in public should be wearing a mask,” she said.
With the rise in face mask demand, Barney said it’s getting difficult to find the elastic for the masks and some other materials.
For those that need a mask and have trouble finding any, masks can be made with handkerchiefs and two hair ties or rubber bands. Start by folding the cloth into a rectangle large enough to cover the mouth and nose.
After folding, place the hair ties or rubber bands around the rectangle, approximately six to eight inches apart. Fold the excess cloth towards the center, which then creates a loop around the bands. You can tuck the cloth ends into each other for added security.
When placing the mask on the face, have the excess cloth that was folded to the center rest towards the face, then place the hair ties or rubber bands around the ears.