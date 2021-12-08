PRESS RELEASE — With the energy-intensive heating season and holiday lighting both upon us, Rocky Mountain Power is reminding customers to save energy — and money — during wintertime. Give yourself the gift of being Wattsmart with a few low-cost tips you can use:
· 10 x 10 rule: Set your thermostat as low as comfortable — aim for 68 degrees. Lower the temperature by another 10 degrees when you are asleep or out of the house to lower your energy usage by about 10 percent.
· Cover drafty windows with a heavy-duty clear plastic sheet on the inside of window frames during winter months.
· Set the water heater to 120 degrees and drain it annually.
· Wash clothes in cold water and wash only full loads.
· Completely fill your dishwasher before running and air dry dishes rather than using the dishwasher’s drying cycle.
· Switch to high-efficiency LED light bulbs in fixtures that are used at least three hours a day. These bulbs use a fraction of the energy of traditional bulbs.
· Set the refrigerator temperature between 37 and 40 degrees and set the freezer at 0 degrees.
· Improve your home’s heating and cooling systems by cleaning or replacing furnace filters and scheduling routine system maintenance to help air flow through the system more efficiently.