Tire nuisance in Hamer continues

During the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on Dec. 6, Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway discussed with the commissioners what is going on with the tire nuisance in Hamer.
Hathaway stated the tenant living on the property continues to bring more tires on to the property. That is not okay because it’s could potentially affect the cost of removing the tires from the property.
Hathaway didn’t know if they could physically barricade the subject from the property in order to prevent him from bringing more tires. Hathaway wants to be able to take action on this.
According to Hathaway, they would like to have started cleaning up the property during the week of Dec. 6.
Prosecuting attorney Mark Taylor stated their only option is to seek a court injunction from him bringing anything further onto the property. The issue, though, would him complying with the court’s decision, Taylor stated.
Taylor mentioned the county has already told the gentleman he is out of compliance with the tires and materials on the property as is.
“Short of taking possession of the property and physically enclosing it, I’m not sure there are a lot of options,” said Taylor.
Commissioner Roger Clark asked if the county has been able to reach out to the land owner. Hathaway stated they have contacted the owner several times and basically shrugged his shoulders and has not done anything to stop the gentleman.
Clark then stated the property owner is liable as much as the renter is, if not more so.
Taylor said they can pursue an injunction or a court order to put up a barrier, which basically is ordering the court to make the land owner do something because the county is afraid of something happening.
The land owner is all hands off, Taylor reaffirmed. Clark said he needs to be held liable, and should terminate the rental agreement with the gentleman.
The question though is how the county would go about with the fines, Taylor said. There’s the used tire issue, the cars, the fact the building is not safe, there are multiple issues going on out there Taylor stated.
There was a state statute that had them pay the bills for the tires, but that means it’s the state that has the right to collect for that and not the county, Taylor mentioned; it’s the burden of the state to go after them.
The county could also abate the nuisance, and at that point have their own ordinances kick in as far as the remedy goes, according to Taylor.
Dubois helped to clean up what they could, according to Hathaway, but there are still tires there.
The commissioners did not make a final decision on what to do, but moving forward they plan on holding an executive session to figure out how to best deal with this issue.