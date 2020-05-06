The city of Rigby received two bids for a chip and seal project from TMC Contractors and HK Contractors.
TMC bid a total of $152,223 to complete to project while HK put forth a total bid of $167,351.25. TMC won the bid, as council members stated a lower bond “just makes sense.”
The city plans to have eight areas completed with a seal and fog coat including:
• Foxhill Drive from 5 West to 4 West,
• Aspen from 5 West to 4 West
• 2 West from Highway 48 to 3 North
• Ramona Avenue from Estella to State Street to the dirt area
• Pleasant Country Lane from Stockham to the County Courthouse
• Courthouse Way and Rigby Lake Drive from the Courthouse to 400
The seal and fog coat project to be completed between July 2 and August 7, with some work possibly needing to be completed on Sundays due to being located in the downtown business area.
According to Mitch Bradley, Rigby Public Works Director, he’s also looked into having Geneva Rock out of Salt Lake City complete a micro seal near the fairgrounds and horseshoe, as the Idaho Transportation Department will be in the area this year to work on an area between Roberts and Ririe.