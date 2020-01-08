It is officially illegal to sell tobacco products to individuals under 21.
Retailers have been instructed to end their sales of all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes, to younger customers. Sales to individuals under 21 became illegal immediately when President Donald Trump signed the extensive bill that included the age limit increase Dec. 20.
However, other than a new guideline that mentions minors are individuals under 21, that is about as much information FDA has provided.
Representatives from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) referred questions to FDA. When asked about enforcement, FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo repeated language posted on the agency’s website: “FDA will provide additional details on this issue as they become available.”
Rigby Police Department Chief Sam Tower said local police officers will not be enforcing the new law because it is not in state code yet. He said laws at the federal level alone are “gray areas” when it comes to enforcement. He said Rigby Police Department goes off state code.
“I or my officers don’t technically have federal regulation,” Tower said. “It’s kind of this ambiguous area, so that’s why we kind of err to the side of, ‘Well let’s wait what the Idaho state legislature does.’”
Tower said Gov. Brad Little could also issue an executive order to bring Idaho code in line with the new federal law. If that were to happen, local police would begin enforcing the law, Tower said.
Though FDA has not fully addressed enforcement of the update, the agency has not been completely silent on the law since its initial announcement. FDA posted new guidance Jan. 2 addressing enforcement priorities for Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS). The guidance document mentions the age increase.
Priorities appear to be focused on decreasing minor access to the products. According to the document, “For ENDS products marketed without FDA authorization, FDA intends to prioritize enforcement against:
• Any flavored, cartridge-based ENDS product (other than a tobacco- or menthol-flavored ENDS product)
• All other ENDS products for which the manufacturer has failed to take (or is failing to take) adequate measures to prevent minors’ access; and • Any ENDS product that is targeted to minors or whose marketing is likely to promote use of ENDS by minors.” The FDA defines minors as those under 21 in a footnote.
The new age limit is also mentioned later in the document: FDA views the update as “a major step in protecting the next generation of youth from becoming addicted to ENDS and other tobacco products” but “believes, however, that this change alone is not sufficient to address the epidemic use of ENDS by youth.” Because of this, FDA “intends to consider measures taken by manufacturers to control youth access to these products” during the premarket review process.
Updates regarding the new age limit can be found at www.fda.gov.