Brent Tolman, Economic Development Director for the city of Rigby, provided an update to council members at their meeting Jan. 20.
“Thing are happening,” Tolman said. “People are seeking more amenities, parks, like pocket parks in communities and neighborhoods, and walking paths.”
Tolman said that Rigby has a good walkable downtown and said that as Rigby continues to grow, we need to identify what it is that is making Rigby unique and what will bring business and people to the area.
“We’re working and trying to identify what can we attract to the area to create jobs and opportunities for folks to work closer to home,” Tolman said. “A lot of residents currently commute to Madison or Bonneville counties. We’re looking at what services need to be offered to the community. People comment quite frequently on what they want to see.”
Tolman stated that he had visited with a gentleman before Christmas that is interested in putting a restaurant in Rigby. Tolman stated the man has 16 years in hospitality and wants to do something meaningful, which fits right in with what the area is trying to promote.
“I’m excited to share more down the road on that,” Tolman said. “From Urban Renewal, things are moving forward on what’s going in at the old Me ‘n Stans location. They’re looking at a three story building.”
According to Tolman, there’s been discussions with Central Fire on fire code for that type of building but he stated that the preliminary design is “attractive.” He continued, stated that it’s a slow process but hopefully in next couple months, there will be design concept to share.
In terms of development in the city, Tolman stated that there’s been a number of small businesses open over the last year, which is “a really good sign.” He continued, saying that they’re still trying to recruit more businesses.
“The fact of the matter is Rigby is going to grow,” Tolman stated. “It’s a good location... which means we need to look at how we best prepare for that and then look at zoning for Rigby to manage that growth properly.”
The Me N Stans location continues to be an ongoing project for the city. At this time, the new building is still in the design phase. With the preliminary work done, Tolman hopes to have a final design concept to be presented around April before moving forward.
“What businesses go in will depend on the design,” Tolman explained of possible ventures. “Some interest has been shown by businesses to go into that location and I have connected them to the developer.”
Tolman said they’re looking for a variety of businesses, with the Urban Renewal board specifically requesting that a restaurant space be available and included in design.
Interested parties can call Ione Hansen or Angie Hill with the city of Rigby for Tolman’s contact information.
“I’m happy to sit down and discuss options,” Tolman said.
After his update to the council, councilmember Becky Harrison stated that the city doesn’t have a hard time getting people to move to the area, but they do need to get business in to the city.
Tolman responded that he would like to do a work session with the council and community leaders for an Economic Development summit to discuss these things, as well as looking at concepts to revitalize Main Street.
“I think we can make some great things happen,” he said.
Tolman stated that they will continue trying to find businesses that would be an appropriate fit for Rigby, but that their biggest challenge is the limit of industrial space in city limits.
“We’re working to identify property that could be changed to be zoned as such, and do an industrial park environment,” he said. “There’s a lot happening at the INL site and we’re hoping that as that develops, we’ll be able to track supply chain businesses to Rigby. We really want to get ourselves positioned to take advantage of those opportunities.”