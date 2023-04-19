Tolman visits Rigby Chamber of Commerce to discuss urban renewal activity

The Rigby Chamber of Commerce met on April 12 for their regular monthly meeting, to discuss brief updates and to hear from Brent Tolman with Rigby’s Urban Renewal Agency, whom The Jefferson Star invited as the guest speaker.
Rigby Chief of Police Allen Fullmer and Central Fire District Fire Chief Carl Anderson reported on the Easter Egg hunt held on April 8, thanking the local businesses for all of their support and donations for the event.
Harold Jones, with Broulim’s Fresh Foods announced the Rigby store would be hosting a Hawaiian Luau on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help raise funds for local law enforcement to purchase new tactical vests.
Prior to providing the chamber with information about Urban Renewal and updates on Rigby’s urban renewal projects, Tolman, who has been with Rigby’s Urban Renewal since 2019, was introduced by Chamber President Teresa Anderson
One project, of particular interest to several members of the community in Rigby, has been the plans for property located on 100 W Main St, where the Me ‘n’ Stan’s restaurant used to be. Currently, the property is a large hole in the ground on the corner of Main St. and State St.
“Me ‘n’ Stan’s sat vacant for a number of years,” Tolman told the Chamber. “The agency stepped in and bought it. There was asbestos in there . . . the agency removed that . . . we had the building taken down because it was in disrepair.”
Currently, he said, the agency is in the process of working with a developer here in Rigby, Northern States Development, to fix the corner. They’ve been in that process since Aug. 2020, he said. While the Covid-19 pandemic did contribute in the slow movement of the project, Tolman stated other bureaucratic processes also had a hand in slowing it down.
Right now, he shared, the agency plans on the property changing hands and beginning construction of the new building in the summer.
The agency has approved a final design for the building on that corner, a two story building which will have retail space on the bottom floor, offices and residential condominiums on the top level. One of the things the agency requested was for the floor plan to include space for a restaurant, Tolman said, due to social feedback from community members expressing a want for a sit-down restaurant.
Along with the corner property, Tolman stated the agency had also purchased the lot directly west of it, a lot which they would dedicate toward providing 18 parking spaces, specifically reserved for building residents and retail employees. In addition to that parking area, there is on-street parking available, he said, as well as parking across the street between the Dominos and Eckersell Funeral Home.
At one point in time, he said, there had been conversation to put underground parking on the corner, however, after digging into the ground they determined there would not be enough room to develop a parking area. The plan, now, he stated, was to fill the hole back up and build at ground level.
However, members of the chamber expressed a continued concern over the parking situation, citing the current lack of parking on Main St.
One of the possible solutions he said had been discussed within the agency was the idea of re-introducing angled parking on Main St. similar to the parking in Victor, he stated angled parking would provide for a greater volume of people to park.
Tolman informed the Chamber that the current Urban Renewal District, which had been established in the late 1990’s was nearing expiration in December of 2024.
With this information he informed them of a project at the rodeo grounds, which the agency was currently in the process of making an agreement with a designer. This project will include updates to the grandstands, which he stated have been found to be in a state of disrepair; the crow’s nest, which has been the root of some safety concerns; animal pens and the sound system among other projects.
Tolman stated since the district is about to expire, they hoped to work with the rodeo board to establish a plan for the arena improvements which Urban Renewal could contribute to, but that the community could keep after the district expires and is unable to financially provide anymore.
Though the district, which expands through down-town Rigby from the Potato Products of Idaho through to the rodeo grounds, will be expiring, Tolman stated the agency is currently working on two possible new districts in the city.
One of those districts is just south of 460 N on Rigby Lake Drive which was recently annexed into the city. Rigby recently accepted the area’s eligibility for use by Urban Renewal, and according to Tolman is currently in the financial feasibility stage of creating the district and Urban Renewal Plan which goes along with it.
“Creating an Urban Renewal Plan is like gazing into a black crystal ball,” Tolman said, due to the plan’s nature of forecasting possible development in the district for the next 20 years.
The city deemed an area between 5th West and 3800 E along Hwy 48 as eligible as well. However, Tolman said, progression on that possible new district has slowed as one of the properties which initiated the eligibility study was recently sold to a non-profit organization.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.