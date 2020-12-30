Ike Tomlinson, owner of two gas stations and a bulk fuel station in Jefferson and Clark Counties, plead guilty to the charge of unlawful entry and waived the right to a trial Dec. 7.
Tomlinson was fined $1,000, ordered to 180 days in jail and informal probation for one year. The fine was reduced after $600 was suspended from the charge, and the 180 days in jail was also suspended.
Judge Robert Crowley granted Tomlinson a withheld judgement of unlawful entry after he completes a successful one year probation.
According to court documents, Western Wildfire LLC partners Aaron Smith of Menan and Spencer Scott of Roberts requested that they would like Tomlinson to be charged with Corporate Espionage, with Smith stating that Tomlinson’s actions could potentially cost them “hundreds of thousands of dollars this next year” in making bids for government contracts for fueling, as Tomlinson can now lower his bids further knowing they have a fuel truck.
Western Wildfire LLC’s offices are located in Idaho Falls and the fuel truck was being stored in a shop in Roberts.
Scott explained to Detective Jason Pettingill he and Mitch Bitter went to the shop Feb. 4, 2020, where a fuel truck Scott and Smith had purchase was being parked, to stoke a fire to keep the shop warm when they found the truck’s driver’s side door open, the center console in the up position and the interior light on.
According to the report by Pettingill, Scott then stated that Bitter entered into the shop and said “Hey, someone is in the shop,” when Scott then went to the passenger side of his pickup and saw Tomlinson’s butt sticking out from behind his pickup.
The report then states that Scott saw it was Tomlinson who dropped and rolled under the truck and into a puddle of water while trying to hide from Scott. Scott then asked what Tomlinson was doing to which he allegedly responded, “Just checking out my competition.”
The fuel truck was purchased by Western Wildfire LLC to compete in bidding for contracts with BLM forest service. Smith stated to Pettingill that their business is Tomlinson’s largest competitor.
Scott said that when Tomlinson left, he walked out to the roadway through a fence and snow before getting to 400 North and walking about half a mile to where he parked his car.
Following the incident and report, Pettingill wrote that he made multiple attempts to make contact with Tomlinson, who avoided him and missed appointments to speak with Pettingill.
Smith contacted Pettingill after Tomlinson had missed his appointments, telling Pettingill that Tomlinson had shown up at Smith’s residence to apologize and told Smith “it was a dumbass move” and wanted to make things up to Smith and Scott.
Pettingill concluded his report by stating that Tomlinson ultimately avoided him and did not give his side of the story to Pettingill but did admit to Scott that he had been in his vehicle and tried to hide to avoid being caught.