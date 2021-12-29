With the coming of winter and less sun exposure, we look to healthy foods to boost our immune system. Below is a list of the top 10 fruits that are deemed “winter super fruits” by AccuWeather. They help boost your immune system and hopefully decrease your number of sick days this year.
1. Grapefruit: Topping the list of fruits is the sweet, juicy, and delicious grapefruit. This seasonal fruit ripens in January and is jam-packed with Vitamin C. Vitamin C helps bulk up your immune system, fortify your bones and heal your injuries faster.
2. Pears: Pears are packed with dietary fiber. Fiber is known to assist in digestion, lower cholesterol levels, and help in weight loss.
3. Pomegranates: A winter super fruit, the pomegranate is not only known for its legendary origins but its sheer number of health benefits that range from containing tons of antioxidants, warding off some diseases to super boosting your immune system.
4. Oranges: This wouldn’t be a robust list of winter fruits without the orange and the many varieties available. It is packed with Vitamin C. They are easy to add to a lunch or just for snacking.
5. Bananas: Extremely affordable and seemingly always in season, bananas are a great source of potassium, which helps decrease anxiety and stress levels, and B-6, which helps fortify and build cells. You can slice it and pair it with other winter fruits on this list to make a yummy fruit cup.
6. Cranberries: High in antioxidants and nutrients, cranberries are a rather small food that packs a lot of punch. Cranberries assist in the prevention of heart diseases, and inflammation. If you are wanting to fight off your chances of catching a winter cold, try cranberries. Cranberries come in a variety of forms from frozen, canned, or fresh. If you “sugar” them they are a beautiful and tasty addition to desserts.
7. Pineapple: It may be hard to find a really good pineapple at your local supermarket, but if you can, buy it!! Pineapple is chock full of Vitamin C and manganese, a nutrient that helps in the formation of bones and regulating blood sugar. The best place to get a pineapple “in my opinion” is Hawaii at the Dole plantation. So, if a winter vacation to Hawaii is in your plans, it is a double bonus.
8. Persimmons: We had a conversation in my office about persimmons, none of us have had one. I am making it a priority to find one and try it this winter. The persimmon is a small tomato-like fruit and is known to aid in maintaining a healthy heart, keeping your digestive system working smoothly, and strengthening your eyesight. They are reported to be delicious, so when I find some, it will be taste testing day at my office.
9. Kiwis: You may know oranges for their vitamin C and bananas for their potassium content, but the kiwi has them beat in both categories as well as providing Vitamin E and K. Kiwis are flavorful, healthy, and unique. Throw a few of these fuzzy little fruits into your cart to fight off a cold. They are wonderful when added to a smoothie as well.
10. Apples: The old adage “an apple a day keeps the doctor away” may not be too far off from the truth. Apples are superfoods that are filled with so many nutrients it seems impossible that one little fruit could help so much, but it does! From Vitamin B, which maintains RBC count, to antioxidants, which help ward off diseases plus lots of fiber. The apple may truly keep you out of the doctor’s office. The key, as with any diet is to be well balanced. Try a variety of fruits, even some that you have never tried along with a well-balanced diet to stay healthy this winter season.