Sunrise Estates’ preliminary and final plat for one-story, two-car garage townhomes located at 325 W. 1st S. with variances was approved Thursday night by the Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission.
With the approved variances, the development will not have sidewalks within the development, the access will be narrower than of typical city streets and the lot sizes will be narrower than what is required in city ordinances.
Rigby Planner Sharon Parry said the property is 1.2 acres and is an odd shaped piece of land with 12 sides. She said the parcel is essentially land-locked with only one access which is 140-feet long and 40-feet wide.
Given the odd shape of the parcel, Parry said she believes the proposed plat is a “best and highest use” for the property.
Reading from the staff report, Parry said she recommends approval with the variances as well as any other stipulations for a development agreement from the commission.
Blake Jolley with Connect Engineering said he spoke with Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley regarding the narrower streets. He said Bradley had no issues with the proposed plat. Likewise, Jolley said the only requirement from the Central Fire District is to place fire lane signage and prohibit parking on the inner streets.
Parry said the proposed application coincides with the comprehensive plan.
With that, the commission unanimously approved the preliminary and final plat. Commissioner Roger Warner abstained due to a conflict of interest. Commissioners Mike Wilder and Kevin Cowley were absent from the meeting.
“For how narrow it is, I don’t really see any other way,” Commissioner Dan Stowell said. “I don’t have a problem with it.”
“It’s a very odd situation,” Commissioner Rex Sutherland said. “I had no idea there was this amount of ground.”
The plat will be presented to the Rigby City Council at a later date for final approval.