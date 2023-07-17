Tracy Mobley announces retirment
Photo Courtesy of Andrea Mobley

After 29-and-a-half years of practicing physical therapy, Tracy Mobley, of Mobley Physical Therapy, has announced his retirement this summer.

Mobley chose physical therapy as a career, he said, because he liked the medical aspect, liked helping people, and liked making a difference in people’s lives — restoring their function and getting them back in to doing the things they love.


