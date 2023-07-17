After 29-and-a-half years of practicing physical therapy, Tracy Mobley, of Mobley Physical Therapy, has announced his retirement this summer.
Mobley chose physical therapy as a career, he said, because he liked the medical aspect, liked helping people, and liked making a difference in people’s lives — restoring their function and getting them back in to doing the things they love.
He worked for two and a half years for the Rexburg hospital before opening his own practice in Rigby in 1996, he said. Mobley Physical Therapy has remained in the same location for the last 27 years, he said, and has since grown and expanded in several ways.
“We’ve tripled, nearly quadrupled our staff,” Mobley stated. “As Rigby has grown, so have we.”
Throughout his time in the community, Mobley stated he has enjoyed watching Rigby grow, and grow up as well.
“We’re seeing patients now who are kids of the kids we saw when we first opened,” he said, claiming this experience was both memorable and rewarding.
As Rigby grew and his clientele expanded, Mobley saw it as an opportunity to establish new friendships. To him, patients are more than just patients, they’re friends and many feel like family.
Throughout his time in the community, Mobley stated he had enjoyed supporting community events, the school district and local athletics. He particularly enjoyed working with high school athletes back when he was more involved with Rigby Athletics.
The most gratifying thing about his work, he said, has been the countless opportunities he’s had to watch his patients get back to the things they love after having suffered an injury. Helping them regain their strength and mobility has always been his greatest achievement.
Mobley’s retirement, however, is not the end for Mobley Physical Therapy. He stated the clinic will still be around and available for a long time. In his stead Carl Johnson, who has been practicing at the clinic for 17 years, will be carrying on the work Mobley began back in 1996.
“He’s had a huge hand in helping it grow,” Mobley said.
As the years have carried on, Mobley said, his own physical health has taken precedence over his priorities. Certain surgeries have taken their toll, which made Mobley decide to start taking things a little easier and take care of his own body.
While he has no solid plans for what he will do as he begins his retirement years, he mentioned he’s planning to have an adventure.
“I think I’ll do what I want, when I want now,” he said. “I have a list of projects I’ve been meaning to get done, I suppose that’ll be first on my list.”
After his nearly three decades of service, Mobley mentioned his desire to share his gratitude for the community.
“To the community, just, thank you for all the support over the years,” he said, “thank you for the support and all the trust placed in me.”
