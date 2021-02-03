Traffic accidents can happen at any time and can cost individuals thousands in insurance claims. Whether it is due to injury, property damage, or vehicle damage, traffic accidents cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars per year in the United States.
A traffic accident is a stressful and traumatic experience for anyone. After a traffic accident is not the time to have to search for insurance, registration and other documents which will be needed by law enforcement. The following are a few things you can do to ensure your involvement in a traffic accident will go as smooth as possible.
· Keep up to date insurance information, registration, and driver’s license information with you.
· Call law enforcement immediately, no matter how little the damage.
· Do not leave the scene even if the other driver does.
· During the winter keep blankets and water in your car incase assistance is delayed, and your vehicle is undriveable.
· Keep few roadside flares or other signal devices in case they are needed.
In closing, I would like to offer a final piece of advice. Wear your seatbelts. They save lives. I know sometimes it's inconvenient, or you are just going to the store. Please folks. Wear them.