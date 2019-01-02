Traffic stop near Dubois yields over 800 lbs. of weed

A traffic stop north of Dubois Dec. 15, led to the detection of more than 800 pounds of marijuana that was worth over $3 million.
According to an Idaho State Police press release, around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, ISP conducted a traffic stop on I-15 near milepost 167, north of Dubois.
Jonathan D. Speckman, 37, of Hainesville, Ill. was stopped for a traffic violation and during the traffic stop an ISP K-9 drug dog detected the presence of drugs.
An ensuing search warrant was issued for the pickup and trailer that resulted in the discovery of the 800 pounds of marijuana. In addition to the marijuana, ISP also seized Speckman’s truck and trailer.
Speckman was booked into the Clark County jail for trafficking marijuana.
Trafficking marijuana is punishable with a maximum 15 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.