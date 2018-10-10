A proposed four-way stop at 400 N. and 3950 E. was proposed at the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners meeting Oct. 1 and then again at the Rigby City Council meeting Thursday evening.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley presented the proposal to the commissioners being that the intersection is a county road, but noted Rigby Councilwoman Nichole Weight suggested the stop after receiving public complaints.
“People on that street are saying there are speeders all day long,” Bradley said.
Commissioner Brian Farnsworth said after the proposal was made public, people took to Facebook to express their opinions on the matter, many of which were negative.
“Well since this came out I’ve had several calls from people opposed to it,” he said.
Reading from a copy of the comments from Facebook, Commissioner Scott Hancock said a majority of people don’t think stop signs will help with anything.
The commissioners came to the mutual conclusion that they wouldn’t be opposed to a four-way stop, however a traffic study needs to be completed and paid for by the city.
“I’d like more public input than Facebook,” Farnsworth said. “I’m not opposed to changing things as long as it’s for public safety, but before we do it we need to make sure it’s the right thing to do.”
During the Rigby City Council meeting, Bradley informed the council of the commissioner’s decision but indicated that in order for a traffic study to be advantageous, 300 vehicles need to travel on a given stretch per hour for eight hours.
“We’re not going to reach 300 cars in that intersection,” he said.
Because of this, Councilman Kirk Olsen suggested that they wait until Primary Election winners Roger Clark and Shayne Young take office in January—if they win the General Election this November—before deciding, indicating that they may be more lenient.
“Why don’t we wait until we get the new rendition of the county commissioners,” he said.
Rigby resident Alex Espinosa said he lives on Annis Highway just south of the Central Fire District. He said when drivers pass his house they are still driving 35 to 45 mph as they enter a 25 mph speed zone in the city.
“We can’t even let our kids play out front without us being right there,” Espinosa said. “It’s a non-stop problem and we are concerned –something has to happen.”
Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower explained that adding a four-way stop to an intersection actually leads to an influx in accidents.
“Any time you change intersections you see an increase in violations and those violations filter down to accidents,” he said.
Instead Tower said the more effective approach is gradually decreasing the speed limit entering the 25 mph zone. For now however, he said he can increase enforcement in the vicinity of the intersection and conduct a speed survey rather than a traffic study.
“That might be more applicable to a situation such as this,” he said. “Then we can make decisions on land that we control.”
Tower said the department will also place a speed radar sign facing drivers as they enter the 25 mph zone.
“It is a problem and we have to do something,” Weight said. “So can we get the speed trailer out there tomorrow, so we can get the awareness up right now. “