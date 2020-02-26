A citizen expressed concern at the Menan City Council meeting Feb. 13 that the city was exercising undue domain with the current trailer ordinance.
"I could see her point," Tad Haight, mayor of Menan said. "She wanted to know what problem we were solving."
Haight stated the current trailer ordinance is complicated but said to work out issues with neighbors first before coming to the city, as laws are almost as expensive to get rid of as they are to create as lawyers get involved.
"It's a horribly complicated system in an area where I'm not really sure the government has any business in," Haight said in regards to the trailer ordinance. "But on the other hand, you'll find someone will move in an old, dilapidated trailer, put it on blocks and run a gray water hose out into the weeds, and then the neighbors get upset."
Haight said the city gets involved when you become a nuisance and compared the situation to having a dog, stating that while you have the right to have a dog, your neighbors have a right to not have a dog.
"You can do anything you want as long as you're not a nuisance," Haight said. "And you're not a nuisance as long as your neighbors like you."
Haight stated that he hopes Menan can be different from other cities in that neighbors can work through issues together before approaching the city.
"Please talk to your neighbor first," Haight said. "It'd be better if you just went to your neighbor and talked to them. A good neighbor will do that."