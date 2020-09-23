Dave Walrath, Jefferson County Public Works Administrator, reported approximately 840 loads taken to the County Line Landfill from Wednesday to Saturday following the windstorm Sept. 8.
“Tuesday Road and Bridge cleaned up the aftermath with the roads, power lines, fences, you name it,” Walrath told county commissioners.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked Walrath about plans to create a transfer station at County Line Road, which Walrath said he’ll be working on in the next month.
“As busy as it’s getting here, it needs to happen,” Walrath said.
Walrath stated that they would like to have a transfer station built at County Line Landfill to increase the level of service they can provide to residents of Jefferson County.
Currently, the landfill accepts construction and demolition items, tree limbs, grass clippings, and scrap metal which is sold for $115 a ton. There is a charge to take tires and wheels, refrigerators and air conditioning units.
The transfer station would allow for residents to drop off household items, offer recycling services and would divert more waste.
“Right now, household garbage in the county has to be hauled by private garbage haulers to Mud Lake,” Walrath said.
He went on to say that the department will likely put out a Request for Proposals this year to get an idea of what contractors’ processes would be for this type of project and their expertise in the area. Walrath and the county commissioners would then decide on which design to move forward with and put out bids for the future.
Ideally, Walrath said a transfer station would be completed in 2022 at the earliest after the permitting is complete.
“I think we would have support from the regulating agencies,” he said.
Walrath also filled commissioners in on the work being done to prepare for overlays in the county.
“We plan to start Oct. 5 but we’re a little shorthanded right now,” he said.
Overlay work will be followed by preparation for snow plows as the winter season approaches.
Walrath also stated they would be replacing their two-way radio with digital radios through the CARES Act. The county will receive $65,000 for the replacement that Walrath says will improve their ability to communicate within the department and over a larger area.
“It will extend our range and be a huge improvement to us,” Walrath said.