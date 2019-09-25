The Rigby Trojan football team showed their prowess Sept. 13, defeating the Grizzlies 34-12 and completely dominating the field for the second and third quarter.
The game started out nearly equal in the first quarter, with Skyline claiming 6 points and Rigby 7. Skyline then failed to score any points until the fourth quarter, while Rigby players claimed a total of 7 points in the second quarter and 14 points in the third quarter.
Rigby football coach Armando Gonzalez said the offensive line each contributed greatly to the win.
“Our offensive line has been far and above,” Gonzalez said. “By far the best offensive line since I’ve been here.”
Gonzalez said senior returning quarterback Keagan Thompson has also been a stand-out on the team. Gonzalez said Thompson has shown consistency and skill this season.
“He’s been one of the highlights,” Gonzalaz said.
The game did not go entirely smoothly, however. In spite of Rigby pulling ahead slightly in the first quarter, Gonzalez said Skyline surprised the Trojans with some unexpected offensive moves.
“Early in the game, we made some mistakes offensively,” Gonzalez said. “We were kind of asleep that first quarter.”
If mistakes were made in the next game the Trojans played, the score does not show it. On Sept. 20, Rigby defeated Spring Creek, a Nevada team, with a score of 48–0.
While things were going well for the Trojans, on the other side of the county at the same time the Panthers fought Teton High School’s team for glory, to no avail. West Jefferson put up a fight, but ultimately lost the homecoming game at a score of 20-34. On Sept. 20, West Jefferson lost an away game against Malad by a score of 14-6 in Malad’s favor.
West Jefferson’s next game will be against the Ririe Bulldogs 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Ririe High School. The game will also be Ririe’s homecoming.
Meanwhile, Rigby will face off against rival school Madison this Friday. Unlike the past two games, this game will count toward conference standings.
“That’s a key first conference game for us,” Gonzalez said.
Trojans have lost against the Bobcats for the past two years, and Gonzalez said the hope is to break that streak.