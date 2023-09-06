Trojans kick-off bright soccer season

Since the season kick-off against Skyline High School on Aug. 18, the Rigby High School Varsity Soccer team has had a positive season. The team, according to Head Coach John Dupree has yet to lose any of the three games they’ve played.
So far, the team has gone up against Skyline, Bonneville High School and Idaho Falls High School.
“The two first teams, Skyline and Bonneville, were younger teams; that is to say less experienced,” said Dupree. “They were kind of easy wins. However, Idaho Falls really challenged us and gave us an idea of where we’re at.”
The Aug. 23 game against IFSH was a close game, with Rigby winning 1-0. According to Dupree, IF is a strong team, and while Rigby had multiple opportunities to score, they weren’t quite able to successfully score until about halfway through the game. After the initial score, however, Rigby was then able to hold the other team off and finish the game in the lead.
“We learned many things we need to work on during that game,” Dupree stated.
This year, to go up against teams in their conference, Dupree said they’d have to work on a few different things, such as properly utilizing their wingers and spreading their defense to create more opportunities to pass the ball in front of the goal. He also said he’d like the team to work on connecting and creating a strong midfield.
The team goal for the season is to make it to the State Championships and perform well while there. According to Dupree, playing well against any of the teams in their conference is a strong season goal.
“Obviously we would love to beat Madison,” he said. “To sweep Madison would be a dream come true.”
Dupree and his coaches, however, have also set some more technical and less obvious goals for the players this season.
Last year, he said, the coaches felt as though the team hadn’t scored as many goals as anticipated. That translated to this new year, where coaches are focused on scoring more goals and are working with their players in preparation for scoring during games.
After losing seven seniors from the varsity team last year, this year’s crew is a good mix of experienced seniors and less experienced varsity newcomers, Dupree said.
“We have ten new players new to varsity this year,” he stated. “We’ve got quite a few seniors, six or seven who were already on varsity last year, so we’ve got an even mix of boys.”
This year’s key players are Senior Captains Drake Tanner and Ian Hodges, both versatile players who can take care of business in almost any position on the field, Dupree said. Austen Campbell, senior goalie, is another key player whom Dupree stated has a clean sheet so far this season, with the exception of two penalty shots.
“It’s hard to pick a few,” he said, when it comes to choosing who stand-out players are. “It’s a team game when it comes to soccer, and we really work on being good as a whole team.”
So far this season, the coaches are happy with the growth they’ve seen from the varsity team and are excited to start playing the teams in their conference.
“I foresee that we can make our goal and make it to state,” Dupree said. “Success is possible if we just keep moving forward.”
