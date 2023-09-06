Trojans kick-off bright soccer season

Rigby’s number 11, Spencer Dupree, grapples for the ball at the Aug. 23 game against Idaho Falls High School, played on Rigby’s home field.

 Photo Courtesy of

Since the season kick-off against Skyline High School on Aug. 18, the Rigby High School Varsity Soccer team has had a positive season. The team, according to Head Coach John Dupree has yet to lose any of the three games they’ve played.

So far, the team has gone up against Skyline, Bonneville High School and Idaho Falls High School.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.