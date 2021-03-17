Tullis put on probation for abuse of a vulnerable adult

Swade James Tullis, 21 of Rigby, was sentenced Feb. 22 to ten years of probation for the crime of Adult-Abuse or Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, according to court documents.
According to judgement documents, Tullis will serve two years under a period of custody followed by an indeterminate period of custody of up to eight years for a total sentence not to exceed ten years.
Tullis was initially charged with felony sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult and forcible penetration by use of foreign object where victim is incapable of consenting.
Tullis' guilty plea was apart of a deal with prosecutors where his admission of guilt resulted in the dismissal of the forcible penetration charge and an amendment of the felony abuse charge.
The court also suspended a $750 fine with the defendant having to pay $245.50 in court costs as well as restitution, which amount has yet to be determined. Pre-Trial release services will also cost $825.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the city of Rigby responded to a walk-in at the police department for a sex offence. The parent of a 19-year-old male with special needs reported that his son, who functions between the ages of three and six, had been at the library when he didn't return home when expected.
When the reporting party asked his son where he had been, the son stated that he had been with Tullis, who the victim was not supposed to be with as there was a previous incident between the two "...on or about Aug. of 2016 that was 'handled by the Bishop of his church,'" the affidavit states.
The reporting party then confronted Tullis, who answered the door in his underwear and responded to the party's questions, “I’m sorry, (the victim) wanted it."
With the use of a warrant, officers found sex toys, enhancement pills and girls underwear. They also took computers, smartphones and other digital devices, according to a previous article by The Post Register.
Tullis, with his parents, arrived to an interview with investigators where his mother claimed that her son functions at the level of a six to eleven year old.
In a previous article by The Post Register, an officer was skeptical of the claim that Tullis functioned at that age range, saying he had interacted with Tullis before and did not see signs of mental disability in his behavior.
It was further reported that during a forensic interview, the victim stated that Tullis had assaulted them multiple times when they did not want to have sex. The victim continued, saying they had suffered physical pain as a result.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office was also investigating Tullis for another incident where officers received a report that Tullis was posing as a 16-year-old girl requesting sexual favors as well as claiming to have a sexual video of a 14-year-old girl to sell.
A no-contact order has been issued between Tullis and the victim.