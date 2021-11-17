The annual Turkey Days Drawing, Gingerbread House Coloring Book promotion and the Gingerbread House contest are currently in progress for residents of Jefferson county. These special holiday promotions are all sponsored local participating businesses and the Jefferson Star Newspaper.
Turkey Days is an annual event put on by The Jefferson Star, where local businesses hold a drawing for a variety of gifts for families at Thanksgiving. The drawing for each business was on Nov. 18. All entries will then be combined and a winner drawn for a bonus prize that will be announced in the Jefferson Star.
There is also a Gingerbread House Coloring Book for children to color the pages. Each page can be turned into the business labeled at the bottom of the page; local businesses will be rewarding each child when they drop off their page some are also having contest where they will judge the color page and award a larger prize.
All pages need to be turned in by Dec. 2 so they can be displayed during Midnight Madness.
The contest is open to all children 10 years old and younger. The coloring books are free at any of the local businesses or at The Jefferson Star.
The Gingerbread House Contest is another contest being put on by The Jefferson Star.
The houses will be judged in two different categories: Ages 5-18 and Adult (there will be 1, 2, and 3 place prizes in the Adult Division). Entries cannot exceed 12”x16”. Each gingerbread house should be entirely edible except for the base and non-visible structures.
All houses need to be delivered to The Jefferson Star by 4 p.m. on Dec. 2. All of the houses will also be displayed during Midnight Madness on Dec. 3.