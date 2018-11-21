Turkey Days winners announced

Numerous lucky residents were notified Nov. 16 that their names had been drawn to receive a multitude of different prizes sponsored by local businesses, ranging from a Thanksgiving flower arrangement to various gift cards.
The winner of the $75 grand prize Thanksgiving dinner shopping trip to Broulims was Patric Peterson.
With his gift card, Peterson and his wife Shandi purchased a multitude of groceries including steak, chicken, chimichangas, tortilla chips, pancake mix, milk, and much more.
The other Turkey Day winners were: George and Jesse’s Les Schwab— Kent Sperry of Rigby, won a turkey; Teton Vision— Kent Sperry of Rigby, won two pies; Vogue Dimensions— Mike Grivette of Rigby won a $25 gift card; Private Tax Solutions— Sydney Duffin of Rigby won a $50 gift card to Texas Roadhouse; Zions Bank— John Gilmore of Rigby and Allison Marley of Rigby each won a $50 gift card; Eclipz Salon— Lael Lofgran won a service and product basket and Ellen Zaugg of Ririe won a turkey; Country Cottons— Debra Sperry won a $25 gift card.
Ririe Bank of Commerce — Alice Marie Johnson, Ririe $25.00 Gift Card; Scotty’s True Value Hardware —Susan Kidd, Rigby Turkey; Scotty’s Two — Mariah Keller, Rigby Turkey; Arctic Circle —Alora Mott, Rigby $20 Gift Card; Quick Quilts — Cathy Howze, Rigby, Turkey; Bob’s Kwik Serv — Kathy Byers, Rigby $30 Gift Card; Townesquare Dental —Barbara Wylie, Rigby, Turkey and sack of potatoes; Bank of Commerce, Rigby — Marge Moedl, Rigby, $25 Gift Card; Upper Valley Family Medicine — Alisha Raymond, Rigby $25 Gift Card; Ron’s Point S Tire & Motorsports — Jackie Miller, Rigby, Turkey.
Westmark Credit Union — Chase Mikkola, Rigby, $25 Gift Card; Broulims — Christy Torres, Rigby $50 Gift Card, Trudi Ball, Rigby $50 Gift Card; Dansie Dental — Ron Keller, Rigby Turkey; Gordon Ball, Rigby, Turkey; Rigby Physical Therapy — John Erickson, Rigby, $25 Gift Card, Cindy Sellers, Rigby, $25 Gift Card; Creation Station — Paige Sheppard, Rigby,$25 Gift Card
Mobley Physical Therapy— Meranda Jacobson of Rigby and Kay Hunting of Rigby each won a vegetable tray; Idaho Drug— Richard Tanner of Rigby and Wendy Bloom each won a free turkey and a $10 gift card; Papa Kelsey’s— Rick Gray of Rigby won two free pizzas; Floral Classics— Terrie Olsen of Rigby won a Thanksgiving arrangement.