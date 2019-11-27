Turkey Days winners announced

More than 30 locals were notified last week that their name had been drawn for a Turkey Days prize ranging from a free turkey, to gift cards, to Thanksgiving arrangements and product baskets.
Bob Morris won the $100 Thanksgiving dinner grand prize shopping spree to Broulim’s.
Morris and his wife, Michelle, bought numerous items, including a turkey, pie crusts, salad dressing, eggs, cereal, boxes of stuffing and canned goods.
“We never win anything, so this is exciting,” Michelle Morris said as Bob looked through meats at Broulim’s, before rushing off herself to find something else on the list she had recently prepared.
Bob and Michelle Morris said they would be spending Thanksgiving with their daughter in Montana if the weather permitted, and thus did not need much for the holiday itself. Michelle Morris said most of the Thanksgiving items they bought would be donated to various charities for families in need.
The other Turkey Days winners were:
Ririe Bank of Commerce — Rovella Guymon of Ririe won a $25 gift card; Jefferson County Noxious Weeds Department — Ruth Hale of Rigby won a coupon for five backpack rentals, Jason Forman of Rigby won a coupon for two backpack rentals, MaryLee Hornberger of Rigby won one coupon for a backpack rental; Creation Station — Jessica Thackeray of Rigby won one custom t-shirt/one custom hat; Townsquare Dental — Carol Hughes of Rigby won one turkey and a sack of potatoes; Scotty’s True Value — Deena Larsen of Rigby won one turkey.
Scotty’s Two — Tobe Gasser of Rigby won a turkey; Bob’s Kwik Serv — Sarah Sheppard of Annis won a $30 gift card; Vogue Dimensions — Bobbie Barzee of Rigby won a salon product basket; Floral Classics — Vern Atkinson of Rigby won a Thanksgiving arrangement; Idaho Drug — Joyce Riley of Rigby and Suzanne Garrett of Rigby each won a $10 gift card, Harold Jorgensen of Rigby and Kirk Johnson of Rigby each won a turkey.
Mobley Physical Therapy — Debra Scholes of Rigby won two veggie trays; Country Cottons — Melissa Gray of Rigby won a Rigby sweatshirt; Eclipz Salon — Phil Sanchez of Rigby won one service and a product basket; Teton Vision — Casey Heyrend of Rigby won two pies; Broulim’s — Lana Atkinson of Rigby and Myron Baker of Menan each won a turkey.
Papa Kelsey’s Pizza and Subs — Chelsea Zimmerman of Rigby won two medium pizzas; Les Schwab Tire Center — Louis Merrill of Rigby won a turkey; Dansie Dental — Shauna Bennett of Rigby and Marla Judy of Rigby each won a turkey; Arctic Circle — Tressa Hautmann of Rigby won a $20 gift card; Rigby Bank of Commerce — John Sheppard of Annis won a $25 gift card.
Rigby Physical Therapy — Earl Hansen of Rigby and Tory Blacker of Rigby each won a $25 Gift Card; Upper Valley Family Medicine — Sheila Orgill of Rigby won a $30 Fred Meyer gift card; Ron’s Tire and Motorsports Point S — Rick Landon of Rigby and Trisha Kunz of Rigby each won a turkey; Westmark Credit Union — Joni Ann Hansen of Rigby won a $25 gift card.