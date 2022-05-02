One of two suspects involved in two recent Menan burglaries were taken into custody by the Rexburg Police Department during an active burglary at the Rexburg Valley Wide Cooperative on Saturday April 23.
Francisco Lopez, 34, of Idaho Falls was transferred from Madison County Jail to Jefferson County Jail on Monday, April 25, due to an outstanding Felony Warrant in Jefferson County for two counts of burglary in March of 2022, according the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Lopez confessed following his transfer that he and Nicole Gundersen, 34, of Blackfoot were behind the burglaries of the Menan Valley Wide Cooperative on April 14 and the Menan City Building on April 16.
Jefferson County Detective Sandi Melanese stated the two stole approximately $8,692 worth of cordless power tools and batteries from the Menan City Building, along with an approximate amount of $488 worth of food and clothing from the Valley Wide.
"It's just sort of luck that our cameras," Menan Mayor Tad Haight said, "90 percent of them are down because we're having them re-done."
He stated the few working cameras were able to get an image of the burglars and were able to compare them to images from other break-ins in the area.
According to Haight, the burglars broke into one of the Menan city trucks and used the remote door-opener in the truck to gain access to the building.
"They also took the keys to the truck, so now we have to have the trucks re-keyed," he said.
Lopez gave law enforcement directions as to the location of the stolen items, but no attempt has yet been made to retrieve them, stated Melanese.
Lopez also confessed to the two recent burglaries of Scotty's True Value in Rigby on April 22 and the Rigby Broulims on the morning of April 23.
Law enforcement has not yet determined the motive behind the burglaries.
According to Melanese, Gundersen was taken into custody on April 27 in the afternoon. Gundersen also has an outstanding Felony Warrant in Jefferson County for one count burglary in March 2022.
Both individuals are being charged with burglary by Jefferson County and the City of Rigby, Melanese said.