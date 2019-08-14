An Idaho Falls man and a Rigby woman were killed early Aug. 4 when the ATV they were riding went off the road and hit a tree in Island Park.
Idaho State Police were called to the scene, on Fish Creek Road, seven miles south of Chick Creek Road, at about 12:50 a.m., an ISP news release said.
Both the driver and the passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene, the release said. Neither was wearing a helmet.
The driver was identified as Brent Thueson, 33, of Idaho Falls, and the passenger was Triana Galley, 28, of Rigby.
Post Register