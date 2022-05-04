Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Interim Administrator Jeff Ottley and Assistant Planner Samantha Farr presented two final plats to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners during the April 18 commissioner’s meeting. The planning and zoning officials also provided the commissioners with recent updates in their department.
The commissioners heard the final plat for the Saddle Hill Subdivision, a plat which according to the Jan. 19 article of The Jefferson Star written by Madison Jimenez, was tabled until the landowner, J&L Holdings LLC. could complete a Nutrient Pathogen Level 2 (NP2) study.
Saddle Hill Subdivision, a 100 lot subdivision located at approximately 353 N 3800 E, filed for a preliminary plat in 2020, according to Farr. J&L Holdings then withdrew their application in order to make changes before the plat was was heard. They re-applied and platted again in June of 2021.
County commissioners approved the final plat contingent on the approval and acceptance of the Development Agreement, which Prosecuting Mark Taylor stated was still in negotiation.
Commissioners also heard and approved the final plat for for the Palisades Business Park, a 37 lot industrial subdivision on 3800 near County Line Road proposed by Kip Salas in August of 2021.
The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission heard the final plat on March 3, and recommended it to the county commissioners for approval dependent on certain conditions being met beforehand, according to Farr.
Farr stated that the conditions the PZC asked Salas to make included noting the water shares on the plat, noting where vinyl fence would be needed to separate the industrial area from surrounding residential lots, noting water easements and properly labelling the surrounding ditches.
All the conditions were met prior to presenting the plat to the county commissioners. According to Taylor, the development agreement for this plat also still requires work. The commissioners approved the plat contingent on the approval and acceptance of the development agreement.
County commissioners also heard from Bo Porter, a resident who proposed a zone change to land {span} located near 3863 E 300 N in Rigby. Porter applied to have the 5.97 acres of land changed from R1 to C1 zoning, in order to use the land commercially. {/span}
{span}This land is currently owned by Jesse Peterson. Peterson and Porter have a contract of purchase contingent on the zone change, according to Farr. {/span}
{span}The land is not in Rigby City limits, but it is in Rigby’s Area of Impact, and according to Porter who was present at the meeting, he did try to work with the city to have the land annexed. {/span}
{span}”We were about $250,000 from hooking up to sewer,” Porter said. “We wanted an exception to have a septic system, but we couldn’t get it in writing so we stopped pursuing this with the city.”{/span}
{span}Porter then stated that he worked with Farr on the AOI and determined that with this parcel of land, he would have a few options, none which required annexation into the city.{/span}
{span}Ione Hansen, City of Rigby Planning and Zoning Director notified the commissioners that she did not have authorization to provide the letter Porter requested detailing the allowance of the septic system. She stated that it was a recommendation from the council because hooking his units to sewer would have been unfeasible.{/span}
{span}After evaluating the application for zone change, the commissioners approved changing the zone from R1 to C1.{/span}