Two Ririe women were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Jan. 2, after colliding with a pickup that turned left in front of them at approximately 7 p.m.
Karen L. Wichmann, 41, of Ririe and her passenger Leah A. Wichmann, 71, of Ririe were driving eastbound on Highway 48 in a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am when Rosemary M. Moore, 60, of Idaho Falls pulled out of her driveway in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado making a left-hand turn in front of them causing them to collide.
Both Karen and Leah were transported by ground ambulance to EIRMC. Leah was not wearing a seatbelt.