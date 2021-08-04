According to a news release put out by the Idaho State Police, on July 27, Idaho State Police investigated a one-vehicle injury crash southbound on I-15 at milepost 179, south of Spencer.
Milo Andrus, age 18 of Idaho Falls, was southbound on I-15 at milepost 179 when he left the roadway on the left shoulder, overcorrected, travelled across the roadway, went off the right shoulder, and overturned. The vehicle then caught fire. However, Andrus and his passenger, Bill Durfee, also age 18 and also of Idaho Falls, were able to escape the vehicle.
The new release stated Andrus and Durfee were both transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Andrus by ground ambulance, Durfee by air ambulance. They were both wearing their seatbelts.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services.