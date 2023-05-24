Both the cities of Lewisville and Roberts have been awarded with $250,000 from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council. The grant is specifically from the 2022 Child Pedestrian Safety Program.
The City of Lewisville had previously applied for this grant in 2022, and had not been awarded according to the May 10 City Council Draft Minutes.
“We applied a couple years ago and didn’t get it last year,” Mayor Curtis Thomas said in a phone interview following the council’s May 16 work meeting where they discussed how to best use the grant funds.
As they had applied for the grant two years ago, Thomas said the council already had some ideas for projects they could use it on. He stated there are several areas where the city hoped to install sidewalks to get people off of the main traffic roads. Another idea was to use the money to either repair existing sidewalks or to fix barrow pits.
“We have several ideas, but the council decided we need to include the community,” Thomas said.
Currently, the council is hoping to bring together four or five community members who do a lot of walking or running in the city and get their input on where the funds can be applied. After discussing with them and solidifying their proposals, Thomas said they will hold a public hearing to have the community vote on the plans.
These steps need to be completed quickly, however, he said, as the guidelines for the grant requires the city bid the project and spend the money this year.
“First we didn’t have it and now we do,” Thomas stated. “We’re tickled to have it.”
The reason Lewisville first applied for the grant, he said, was to keep residents safe and off of the streets. Due to the lack of sidewalks or walking paths, walkers, cyclists and roller-bladers have used the city streets, which he stated was a hazard all the way around.
At the May 9 Roberts City Council meeting, Mayor Robert B.J. announced the city’s award of their own $250,000 from the same program.
According to Berlin, the grant will be used to create sidewalks, curbs and gutters on 2858 east beginning at the existing sidewalk, southward. This will be in conjunction with the existing project for street construction which the city has planned for this summer.
According to Jaden Jackson with Keller Associates, the Child Pedestrian grant requires that the entire project, including the street construction, be out to bid by September and be completed this year.
“The grant’s deadline states it needs to be bid by September,” said Berlin. “We’re hoping to have it built by September.”
The sidewalks and the street construction will all be bid as one project, Berlin stated in an interview following the meeting.
“Right now, we’re preparing to bid,” he said.
Berlin had previously mentioned this project in his State of the City address in January as a hefty renovation project for that street, East of Roberts Elementary School.
Robert’s City Council Member Ben Poston told The Jefferson Star in the Feb. 1 edition that the project aims to make the stretch of road between the school and Mustang Park safer for the children who walk to school. Sidewalks were always intended for that stretch so the children wouldn’t have to walk on the road on their way to school.
“We’re excited and looking forward to getting it done,” Berlin said recently, “to put this together and have sidewalks for our students.”
