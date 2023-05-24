Both the cities of Lewisville and Roberts have been awarded with $250,000 from the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council. The grant is specifically from the 2022 Child Pedestrian Safety Program.

The City of Lewisville had previously applied for this grant in 2022, and had not been awarded according to the May 10 City Council Draft Minutes.


