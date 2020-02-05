Food Producers of Idaho recently named Rep. Jerald Raymond (R-Menan) and Senator Van Burtenshaw (R-Terreton) “Ag All Stars” along with 37 other legislators based on their voting records.
The legislators were honored at a recognition banquet at the beginning of the 2020 session, according to a Food Producers news release.
Food Producers of Idaho represents more than 45 agriculture and farm organizations in Idaho and annually honors legislators for their voting record on issues supported or opposed by the organization. According to the release, the award has been presented for the last 20 legislative sessions.