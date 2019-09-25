Two men fell off roofs or ladders the morning of Sept. 13, one from Rigby Middle School and another from his home in Ririe.
Around 7:04 a.m., a call came in about a maintenance man falling from either the roof of or a ladder leaning against Rigby Middle School, Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said. The Rigby Fire Department responded to the call.
“He might have started coming down and tripped and fell off the ladder,” Anderson said.
Anderson said he does not know what the man had been working on at the time of his fall. He said the man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Life Flight with nonlife-threatening injuries.
In Ririe, less than five hours later, another man tumbled from a ladder leaning against his home, or perhaps the roof, Anderson said. The call came in at 11:35 a.m. and the Ririe Fire Department drove to the scene. The man was not immediately transported to the hospital at his request, but did go later in the day, Anderson said.
The two incidents were among a number of cases that kept Central Fire busy that Friday, Anderson said.
“On Friday the 13th, Central Fire as a whole, we responded to eight different alarms,” He said.
Six of those were medical, while two were related to faulty smoke detectors, he said. While eight calls is more than has been normal in the past, Anderson said it is becoming standard. He said the district received eight calls Sept. 14 and four Sept. 5.
“We’re almost seeing that as a typical day in the life of Central Fire,” he said.