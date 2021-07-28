A missionary from the Roberts area was seriously injured in a car accident that claimed the lives of two companion missionaries while serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission on Thursday, July 22.
According to a news release put out by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman, Sam Penrod, there was a tragic accident that claimed the lives of two young missionaries of The LDS Church while serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission. The head-on collision occurred Thursday afternoon; the accident is currently under investigation by local law enforcement.
The release stated Elder Tyson Gene Haycock, age 20, of Miles City, Montana, and Elder Michael Austin Davis, age 20, of Corinne, Utah, both passed away as the result of injuries sustained in the accident. Elder Haycock’s missionary service began just a few weeks ago in June 2021. Elder Davis had been serving since August 2019. The third missionary in the vehicle, Elder Britton Jeremie Berrett, age 19, of Roberts, Idaho, sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition and being treated at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The release stated sympathies go out to the families of these missionaries, and The LDS Church expressed their condolences to the family.