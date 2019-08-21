Two new council members will serve on Rigby City Hall to finish out 2019.
Tonya Hillman and Blake Davis were each nominated by the mayor and unanimously approved by the city council members present. Both Hillman and Davis were sworn in Aug. 15.
Hillman takes former council member Adam Hall’s position. Hall resigned from his position after he said he moved out of Rigby City limits, though he said he will still serve on the Urban Renewal Agency as a resident of the county. Davis replaces former council member Benson Taylor, who resigned again Aug. 15 saying he had moved out of city limits.
“He’s a builder in town and he’s effective in his relationships with those that are in town,” Richardson said of Davis.
Richardson said he believed Hillman would do a “great job.” He said she was an active member of the community and had previous experience serving on the Urban Renewal Agency.
Both council members terms will end in January and they will be replaced by newly elected members unless they run for office and are elected for the positions. Their first meeting as city council members was Aug. 15.