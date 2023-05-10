The Idaho Out-of-School Network (ION) selected eight “Afterschool Champions” to represent the state, according to a press release from the organization. Two Jefferson Joint School District #251 teachers were recognized as part of the state’s contribution to the the National Afterschool Professionals Week in April.

Jennifer Navarro and Dawn Green were both selected to be part of the 8 “heroes” recognized for the week, and will be further recognized at the ION 2023 Power UP Summit held in Boise in September.


