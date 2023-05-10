The Idaho Out-of-School Network (ION) selected eight “Afterschool Champions” to represent the state, according to a press release from the organization. Two Jefferson Joint School District #251 teachers were recognized as part of the state’s contribution to the the National Afterschool Professionals Week in April.
Jennifer Navarro and Dawn Green were both selected to be part of the 8 “heroes” recognized for the week, and will be further recognized at the ION 2023 Power UP Summit held in Boise in September.
Jennifer Navarro is an Immersion Afterschool Program teacher. According to Omar Ponce, World Language Immersion Coordinator at District #251, Navarro works tirelessly to provide afterschool participants with authentic experiences that increase their cultural awareness as well as language support.
After school, she teaches students to prepare traditional Latin American foods, which has become a successful class in their immersion program, he said.
Dawn Green works in the Afterschool Program at Harwood Elementary. Principal Don Fryberger stated she works well with children with behavior concerns and had even gone as far as conducting research on how to provide the extra support needed for those students.
Green has developed partnerships with outside agencies that have increased the program’s long-term sustainability, he said. She is always kind when working with kids and families.
