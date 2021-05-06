Update: According to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the adult victim has been treated and released from care and the two pediatric victims are in fair condition as of 1:45 p.m. May 6. School has been cancelled in Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 for May 7 but counselors will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rigby High School the same day. School will resume on Monday, May 10.
Two students and one custodian were injured in a shooting that took place at Rigby Middle School at 8:12 a.m. May 6.
Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson stated in a press conference following the shooting that the staff member and two students have been transferred to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Anderson further said that the shooter had been apprehended between the time of 8:12 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Identities of the victims and the shooter have not been released at this time.
According to a press release by Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251, the injuries sustained are non-life threatening. Students from the middle school were evacuated to Rigby High School where parents may pick them up. Students that are not picked up will be bussed home.
Several agencies responded to the call including the Central Fire District, Rigby Police Department, Idaho State Police, Idaho State Department Rangers, Idaho Falls Paramedics and Roberts EMS.
Superintendent Chad Martin stated that their first priority was to get parents and students reunited following the incident and he did not comment if school would be held May 7. Counselors will be available to students when they return.
"For myself, I saw lights coming into the middle school – we were going to visit a school – and we came to see what was happening," Martin said of when they first heard there was a shooting.
Trent Tomita was at work when his daughter, Raylee, called him from RMS.
"She said there was a girl shooting in the school and she didn't know what to do," Trent said. "She said 'tell me what to do.'"
Trent stated that Raylee said she had other students with her outside of the school and that they weren't sure where to go. Trent said he told her they needed to run as fast as they could to Dansie Hepworth Dental across the street. Trent left work and headed for his daughter.
Trent stated that when he arrived at the dental offices, officers were already on the scene to respond, but that everything is a bit of blur.
Statements have also been released by several Idaho agencies on the incident, with Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly stating they were sending positive thoughts to the victims and that their local associations were "ready, willing, and able" to provide support for those impacted in the act of violence.
“My prayers are with those injured this morning at Rigby Middle School," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra in a statement Thursday morning. "I am grateful to our first responders and school staff who are working to deal with this terrible incident. I will do everything I can to support the district and the community moving forward.”
EIRMC said in a released that they were treating two pediatric patients and one adult patient but that there were no condition status updates as of 11:30 a.m.
"Our #1 objectives are to ensure victims are treated quickly and appropriately; affected family members are assisted; and all patients remain well cared for," the EIRMC statement said.
Sheriff Steve Anderson stated that they would be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. May 6 at the Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 office building.