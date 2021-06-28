IDAHO FALLS — Two teenagers died when a pickup truck and compact car collided east of Idaho Falls on Saturday afternoon.
Leah Belknap, 18, of Idaho Falls, and Bradylee Packer, 19, of Ammon, both died in the 2:35 p.m. wreck at the intersection of 45th East and Highway 26, Idaho State Police reported.
The crash occurred when Belknap, driving a 2010 Subaru Impreza compact car northbound on 45th East, collided with a 2010 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Felipe Lopez-Sandoval, 49, of Jackson, Wyoming, that was headed westbound on Highway 26.
Packer, a passenger in Belknap's vehicle, succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash, state police said.
Belknap was transported via ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where she later died, state police said.
Lopez-Sandoval and his juvenile passenger were also transported via ambulance to EIRMC. Condition updates on them were not immediately available.
Everyone involved in the wreck was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.
The crash resulted in the westbound lanes of Highway 26 being closed to all traffic for approximately three hours.
The wreck remains under investigation by state police.
By the Journal Staff at the Idaho State Journal