Two females were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Jan. 21 following a gas leak at the Rigby Anytime Fitness.
According to a Central Fire District press release, they were dispatched to the Anytime Fitness at approximately 4:37 a.m. after receiving reports of a gas smell in the building. When dispatchers arrived, three patrons were outside the building, each of which were complaining of the gas smell.
One of the three was vomiting and reportedly very nauseous. The other two complained of being nauseous and experiencing a headache. Central Fire Quick Response Units and members of Idaho Falls Ambulance treated the patients, two of which were transported by ground ambulance.
While investigating the cause of the smell, Central Fire personnel propped the doors of the Anytime Fitness open that helped reduce the odor in the building. After the owner of the facility arrived and unlocked the mechanical room, an Intermountain Gas Technician and Central Fire personnel found a small gas leak on a fitting of the water heater.
It was determined that there was also a back-draft condition of the water heater vent system. After determining the cause of the odor, the gas supply was shut down so that the owner could have his HVAC “people,” repair the problem.
Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson said there were no immediate life threats to any other business or citizen in the area, and that the gas leak was small in nature and was shut down immediately after being discovered.