(ISP) — According to a press release by Idaho State Police, on October 28th, 2020, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a minor injury crash, eastbound US20 at milepost 318, north of Ucon.
Phoebe Kunz, 19, of Idaho Falls, was traveling eastbound on US-20 in a 2017 Nissan Versa. Kenyon Smith, 27, of Idaho Falls was also traveling eastbound on US-20 on a 2003 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. While slowing in a construction zone, Kunz was rear ended by Smith.
The release stated that Smith was not wearing a helmet and Kunz was wearing a seatbelt. The eastbound lanes were blocked for approximately 30 minutes.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson QRU, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department.