United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, in partnership with Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP), Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) and VOICE Advocacy, is preparing to host Community Conversations throughout their Eastern Idaho Service region, including Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties.
These Community Conversations are an opportunity for members of each of these communities to have their voice heard and participate in meaningful dialogue about their local community.
Jefferson County’s Community Conversation is scheduled for Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 District Office, 3850 E. 300 N.
Clark County’s Community Conversation was held Monday at the Clark County Community Center.
These Community Conversations will focus on topics of health, education and financial stability. The purpose of the conversations is to uncover the perceived root causes of some of the barriers and obstacles keeping community members from being able to achieve their full potential.
“We are gathering data from various third-party sources, but we also want to include the voices from those in the communities we represent,” an Oct. 6 United Way press release states. “Beyond what we can hypothetically suggest are the most critical issues these communities are facing, we want to hear from the local experts, those living in them.”
In Eastern Idaho, 41 percent of households are struggling to provide basic needs, unable to cover the costs of what it takes to live and work in this modern economy. This figure comes from the United Way ALICE Project, which is a study on financial hardship in Idaho, commissioned by the United Ways of Idaho with data collection and analysis done by Rutgers University.
The findings from these Community Conversations will be used in the production of an Eastern Idaho Community Needs Assessment. The assessment will serve as a reference point for United Way, EICAP and EIPH helping each to make informed decisions about the programs and services they offer. In addition, United Way will use the data to prioritize the grant funding awards to address the most critical needs identified throughout their service region.
For more information, contact United Way Community Impact Project manager Warren Maxfield at wmaxfield@unitedwayif.org or at 522-2674.