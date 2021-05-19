The Jefferson County Commissioners approved the creation of a right-of-way located on 3950 E, locally known as Annis Highway, at their meeting May 10.
Dave Walrath, County Public Works Director, has been working on this project since the beginning of his position back in Jan. 2015.
According to Walrath, the appraisal process of the land around the right-of-way needed to be appropriately negotiated in order to allocate the correct amount of funds to the property owner before the project could begin.
Walrath proposed the readjustment of the road, stating it will cost $140,000 to purchase the property for the right-of-way from the landowner. Jefferson County will pay the property owners the full amount and will be reimbursed through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC).
Walrath stated the purpose of the project is to straighten out a horizontal curve at 600 N. The entire curve of the road will be moved slightly to the east. By relocating the road and removing the horizontal curve, the road will be safer for drivers.
The right-of-way will be between 400 N and 700 N. The proposed project is set to begin either in 2022 or 2023 but is subject to change beforehand.