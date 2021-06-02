During a debriefing held May 25 for the public regarding relief for the community in the light of the Rigby Middle School shooting, Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor gave an update regarding the current investigation and charges.
According to Taylor, the juvenile remains in custody and has been charged under the Juvenile Corrections Act because she is under the age of 18.
Taylor stated she is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
By Idaho Court rules, all juvenile cases are sealed.
“It remains undecided whether she will be tried in juvenile or adult court,” said Taylor.
Taylor stated that when a juvenile case proceeds in juvenile court, the Juvenile Corrections Act provides a continuum of programs to emphasize the juvenile offenders capability for her actions and the protection of society. The act also provides individualized treatment plans and services that can help assist her in developing skills to function effectively and safely in society.
Taylor also stated that in juvenile court, a sentence cannot extend past the juvenile’s 21 birthday, which will be nine years from now in this offender’s case.
According to Taylor, if a judge were to waive her case into adult court, she could be looking at a longer incarceration, well into adulthood.
Taylor’s offices are currently in touch with the victims who were shot, and are keeping them updated on developments with the case that are consistent with their rights under Idaho law.
Taylor stated that due to the shooters age and the evidence that is currently available to his office, there appears to be no realistic scenario where the shooter is not released back into society at some future date.
According to Taylor the goals of the Prosecuting Attorney’s offices are to:
1. Protect society and hold the juvenile accountable for her actions.
2. Reducing the risks to society while also making sure to help the juvenile with her needs.
“While the juvenile and her parents may have crucial decisions to make in the coming days, regardless of their decisions, my office will be guided in our actions by those two points,” said Taylor.